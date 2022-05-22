Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2022 Quad Summit will pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Quad Summit will provide opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM

PTI
Published May 22, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Modi said during his visit he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: The second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan will provide an opportunity for leaders of four countries to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Japan from May 23-24, Modi said during his visit he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, where they will discuss further consolidation of the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

 

"We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," Modi said.

He said he will be visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, and noted that in March 2022, he had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.

"During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Modi said.

In Japan, Modi said, he will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.

 

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Modi also noted that the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time.

"I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," Modi said. 

 

...
Tags: prime minister modi, quad summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


