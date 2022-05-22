Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2022 PM Modi in Japan on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi in Japan on Monday for Quad summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2022, 2:36 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Situations arising because of the ongoing conflict and food crisis are some of the important issues that will be on the table of the Quad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tokyo on Monday to participate in the Quad summit along with the US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. The summit is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Situations arising because of the ongoing conflict and food crisis are some of the important issues that will be on the table of the Quad.

During his two-day trip that will last for about 40 hours, the PM has 23 engagements lined up – ranging from bilateral meetings with the US President, PMs of Japan and Australia, to addressing the Indian community and meeting with business leaders. Announcing the visit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said Mr Modi will interact with at least 36 Japanese CEOs during his visit.

 

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. of the US and the Prime Minister of Australia. The forthcoming Quad summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest. The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and working groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration," the MEA said.  

 

When asked about the summit, FS stated that the Indo-Pacific has both challenges and opportunities, and that when Quad leaders speak, both challenges and opportunities are discussed."Right now, I don't think there is any conversation going on over further expansion of Quad," Mr Kwatra said.

On Ukraine, the FS said India's position is amply clear and reiterated many times that immediate cessation of hostilities and dialogue remain the best policy to move forward in this regard. With regard to food security and India’s latest decision to ban wheat exports, the FS said, "We are extremely clear about the principles and needs of food security in India, which are paramount for us. Yet, at the same time, we are careful in ensuring the needs of economies, vulnerable to risks of food security, wherever possible are met."

 

Giving details of the PM's engagement, FS said he will have a bilateral meeting with Mr Biden on May 24 while terming the India-US relationship to be multi-faceted and that it has acquired momentum, depth and is diversified. Mr Modi will meet the Japanese PM during which discussions on deepening bilateral economic cooperation, including trade and investment, clean energy and cooperation in the northeast are on the agenda.

"The next Australian PM is likely to attend the Quad Summit. It is expected that the PM will meet the new Australian leader in Tokyo. In their interaction, the two leaders will review India-Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The last bilateral meeting was held virtually in March this year," the FS added.

 

...
Tags: quad summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 22 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (DC)

KCR implementing secret agenda to ruin farmers: Uttam

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

Kavitha fires fresh salvo at BJP, Congress

The teenagers who are in Class 9 spent the money to buy gadgets, movie tickets and to party. (Representational Image/ DC)

Siblings replace Rs. 4 lakh cash from home with fake notes

Speaking to the media, agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy accused the Congress and BJP leaders of stooping to do 'petty politics'. (Photo: Facebook)

TRS counters criticism over KCR’s sops to farmers of other states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

Supreme Court (PTI)

Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->