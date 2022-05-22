Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2022 Jagan stresses need ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan stresses need for modernization of manufacturing sector in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Appreciation galores at WEF for education and health policies being pursued by the YSRC government
Jagan held discussions with Pedro Gomez, head of Shaping the Future of Mobility; and Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF. (Image by arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: On the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has said he is mindful of the need for modernization of its manufacturing sector to make the state a manufacturing hub with focus on green energy.

He also stressed on the key infrastructure requirements and port-led industrialisation while there was appreciation at WEF for the education and health policies being pursued by the YSRC government and the state was seen as a potential area for investments.

 

The chief minister held discussions with Pedro Gomez, head of Shaping the Future of Mobility; and Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF.

Chief Minister Jagan discussed the evolution of green mobility and challenges associated with battery disposal to ensure that the transition to green mobility is net zero. He discussed ideas where Renewable Energy sources could be integrated with Electric Mobility charging infrastructure and also to generate Green Hydrogen to make the transition greener and enable sustainable manufacturing.

 

Further, WEF and the government of AP have exchanged the Platform Partnership on “Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains”, through which the state of AP will be integrated with the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs (AMHUBs).

The chief minister also met Pedro Gomez, head of Shaping the Future Mobility, WEF, and inked a pact. Goutam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group met the chief minister. Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray also met the chief minister at the summit.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, industries minister Amarnath and some officials are part of the delegation from the state

 

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, world economic forum (wef)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


