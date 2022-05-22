Jagan in Davos for WEF summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with the Telugu fraternity at Zurich. (Image by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Davos for the 52nd annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held from May 22-26.

Andhra Pradesh will sign an agreement with WEF founder Prof. Claus Schwab on Sunday morning. Through this agreement, the forum will guide the state in six areas: Access to new technology, quality human resources for industries, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, and data sharing and value addition to products.

Reddy will meet Shyam Bishen, head of the department of health - WEF healthcare, and BCG global chairman Hans-Paul Bürkner.

The Chief Minister will be addressing global leaders at the Congress Center on the ‘2030 industrial development agenda’. He will deliberate on latest approaches and strategies to support the revival of manufacturing and identify specific areas where public-private and international cooperation help upgrade industrial strategies.

Reddy will showcase the state’s transformational journey through new governance paradigms with the SDG aligned policies, in areas such as eradication of poverty, providing universal health care to the masses, quality education and skill development, reforming agriculture to improve farmer’s income and preparing the state for the future growth.

Officials stated that the WEF theme is aligned with the theme of AP.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the Telugu fraternity at Zurich.