Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2021 GHMC to finally regu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC to finally regulate user charges at city graveyards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 23, 2021, 12:56 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 12:56 am IST
Govt has fixed Rs. 8,000 for cremating a dead body – Covid or non-Covid – on a wooden pyre and Rs. 4,000 in case in an electric crematorium
There have been numerous complaints since March this year about crematoria collecting huge amounts, sometimes ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, for cremating those who die after contracting Coronavirus. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 There have been numerous complaints since March this year about crematoria collecting huge amounts, sometimes ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, for cremating those who die after contracting Coronavirus. (Representational Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: It took Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s admonishment for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to finally issue instructions to graveyards about collecting only the stipulated “user charges” from families for performing the last rites of their dead, whether the cause of death is Covid-19 or otherwise.

There have been numerous complaints since March this year about crematoria collecting huge amounts, sometimes ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, for cremating those who die after contracting Coronavirus.

 

Families felt this was atrocious, particularly after they have already paid huge amounts to hospitals while trying to save their kin. Numerous complaints had been lodge through various platforms but GHMC officials remained oblivious to what is happening.

It all changed after the Chief Minister held a review meeting on Friday after visiting the MGM Hospital in Warangal. At the meeting, he  pulled up officials of GHMC, including commissioner Lokesh Kumar, as well as those of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department over the state of affairs. The Chief Minister instructed them to act immediately and regulate user charges at graveyards and crematoriums.

 

This led to a cascading effect, with GHMC zonal commissioners asked to inspect graveyards and crematoriums and ensure that user charges are being collected as per norms. Zonal commissioners have carried out inspections and posed for a few pictures too at the crematoriums.

However, Deccan Chronicle has found that user charges at all major crematoriums and graveyards remained the same on Saturday too, with no relief to kin of the deceased.

Commenting on the issue, a senior GHMC official, requesting anonymity, said government has fixed cremation rates as Rs 8,000 for cremating a dead body on wooden pyre and Rs 4,000 in case they are disposed of in electric crematoriums. User charges will be the same whether bodies are of Covid-19 or non-Covid-19 deceased. However, if the body is that of a Coronavirus patient, crematoria staff will have to follow the Covid-19 protocol of hand hygiene and using PPEs while handling bodies.

 

The official said if managements of graveyards and crematoriums collect any additional charges, corporation officials would book criminal cases against such people.

...
Tags: cremation in ghmc, cremation charges in hyderabad, 8000 for cremation in hyderabad, kcr on cremation charges, commissioner lokesh kumar, user charges at graveyards and crematoriums, covid patients cremation in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

An IMD report said squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast till May 24. — Representational image/PTI

Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

The formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. — Representational image

Miracle mixture is no Ayurvedic drug

A senior official in the district said they had collected phone numbers of 500 Covid patients who used the preparations of Anandaiah to help take their reactions. — Representational image

Ayush team assesses Anandaiah’s Covid claim

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka doctor refuses to wear mask at supermart, booked under epidemic act

The doctor got into an argument with the shopkeeper. (Photo: ANI)

Environmentalist, Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna dies of COVID-19

The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement. (Photo: Twitter)

K'taka Home Minister indicates stricter implementation of lockdown measures

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covishield vaccine to a woman as others wait their turn in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham