Free COVID-19 jabs for all: Andhra CM seeks vaccine for state hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure enough Covid-19 vaccine supplies to government hospitals to serve the needy. Only after meeting the needs of government hospitals can those of private hospitals be addressed, he stressed in a letter.

The Chief Minister strongly opposed supply of vaccines to private hospitals without fully ensuring surplus stocks at the government hospitals. This would only encourage excessive charging by the private hospitals, he expressed concern.

Supplying vaccines to private hospitals would be a good idea if there is surplus availability of vaccines in the country but the situation is different and there is severe vaccine scarcity in the country, he reminded the Prime Minister.

Thanking the PM profusely for standing by the state government in its fight against the Covid-19, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the recent policy of central government was enabling private hospitals to directly procure vaccines from the producers, through the channel of 50% supply earmarked for ‘other than Government of India.’

The CM reminded the PM thus: “Further, I would like to bring to your kind notice that many Governments including ours have taken a decision to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group also free of cost. However due to insufficient availability of vaccines under both channels of supply, currently only those who are above 45 years of age are being vaccinated in our State as they are more vulnerable. The policy decision of the Government of India in this regard to allow private hospitals to directly purchase vaccines is sending out wrong signals to the people. Due to the price differential offered to them and also the flexibility available to the private hospitals to fix the price of their vaccines, these hospitals are charging as high as 2000/25000 rupees for each dose from the public. This makes these doses one of the costliest in the world and invites criticism from the general public.”

Stating that a vaccine is for a public good and ideally it needs to be given free of cost or at least at affordable rates, the Chief Minister said that in a situation where there is not enough supply to cater to even the 45+ age group completely, and no possibility of taking up the free vaccination of the 18-44 years for the next few months, it appears very unreasonable to allow some private sector hospitals to vaccinate people of all age groups at such exorbitant rates. He stated that not only it is disadvantage to the poorer sections of the society who cannot afford such high cost, but it also creates a situation of black marketing of the vaccine, which administratively is a Herculean task to control.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Making available various options to the public to get vaccinated, in both Government and private hospitals, would be a good idea only if there is surplus supply and availability of vaccines, where anyone can choose any mode as per his/her choice/financial capability. In today's situation, where vaccine supply is very limited, providing this option to the private hospitals, where they charge an exorbitant price, is socially unacceptable and administratively difficult to monitor. I request you to kindly look into the matter about dispensing of vaccines to private hospitals which would help both the Central and State Governments to get vaccines to take up vaccination of all eligible people as per the policies of the both Central and different State Governments.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy said to Modi, “I am confident that such a decision under your leadership will be widely appreciated and generate immense goodwill in favour of the Government and arrest black marketing of vaccines.”