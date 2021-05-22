Dr Reddy’s Lab to make 10.5 lakh remdesivir vials

Visakhapatnam: The Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) chaired by Development Commissioner A .Rama Mohan Reddy has approved several units located on VSEZ premises in the city.

The zone ratified proposals of Dr Reddy’s Lab for making 10.5 lakh remdesivir vials, which will come into markets in August. It also later approved the proposals for making anti-cancer drug ‘Eribulin Mesylate’ injection with annual capacity of 1.28 lakh vials from Duvvada unit of Gland Pharma, which will in turn earn an additional net foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum.

Similarly, the UAC has given its nod for Constel Manufacturing for making jewellery at Duvvada. It is basically into laser cutting and polishing of synthetic or laboratory-grown diamonds, and will earn an additional foreign exchange of Rs 2.75 crore.

Among others, the Development Commissioner said, the committee accorded approval to Salora Active Pharma Sciences in APSEZ Atchutapuram for making intermediates of Favipiravir, Uridine intermediate of Molnufiravir of 8,000 kgs per month to Laurus Labs, Atchutapuram. Both are important Covid drugs.

Also, the UAC gave approvals for of Fluticasone nasal spray, Prednisone tablets of various dosages in favour of Dr Reddy’s, Srikakulam, Amphotericin bulk, an API, in favour of Hetero, and for manufacture Fosravuconazole L Lysine Ethanolate, both antifungal medicines, besides various other intermediates to Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., in Ramky Pharma for 1 MT. The UAC also allowed Divis Laboratories Ltd to go in for making of Sacubitril Valsartan Sodium Hydrate, a drug to be used in stroke patients.