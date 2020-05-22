58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020 Newly married bride ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 22, 2020, 9:50 am IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 9:50 am IST
Bride shifted to Covid hospital, all 32 family members sent for quarantine
Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP. (Photo- social media )
 Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP. (Photo- social media )

Bhopal: A bride tested positive for coronavirus on the third day of her marriage on Thursday, triggering panic among newly-married couples and their family members in Madhya Pradesh.

The 25-year-woman, a resident of Jat Khedi on the outskirt of Bhopal, got married on Tuesday despite being ill for the last several days. She was suffering from cold and fever for the past one week.

 

She had earlier taken anti-viral drugs to contain fever during her marriage, her case history said.

Her samples drawn on May 16 tested positive on Thursday.

The civic body officials rushed to her house to quarantine all 32 members of her family in their home, besides shifting her to a Covid-19 designated hospital here, Bhopal district administration officials said.

The reports of bride testing positive for coronavirus spread like wildfire in the state causing panic among the newly-married couples and their family members.

Family members of a number of just-married couples at several places in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have started contacting the local administrations pleading to collect their samples for tests following the development, reports reaching here from the areas said.

The incident has also set off alarm bells in the state administration in view of the ongoing marriage season.

The state government has earlier announced relaxations in lockdown protocol in the buffer zones between the Red Zones and Orange Zones of pandemic allowing marriage functions with some riders.

Accordingly, only presence of only 50 people were allowed in the marriage functions where participants were required to observe lockdown provisions like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing on the occasion.

Around 100 marriages have been conducted in the state following relaxations in lockdown protocols in the last fortnight.

More than 14,000 marriages, schedules of which were finalised in the pre-lockdown period for April and May, were postponed to December this year following imposition of strict lockdown on March 24.

“The state government is mulling to go for health screening of newly- married couples and their family members following Thursday’s development,” sources in state health department here said.

As on Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh has reported 5,735 coronavirus positive cases and 267 deaths.

Indore continues to top chart of Covid-19 cases in the districts in the state recording 2,715 confirmed cases and 103 deaths so far.

Bhopal followed Indore by reporting 1,085 coronavirus positive cases and 39 deaths.

...
Tags: bhopal, bride, covid19 positive, coronavirus infected, newly-married couple, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (AP)

China blocking India's patrol across LAC: MEA

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital. (PTI Photo)

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital

Representational image. (PTI)

CRPF ASI succumbs to virus, guest workers add to covid tally

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid fatalities lowest in India, claims Tamil Nadu as total cases inch towards 14K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Amphan devastates West Bengal, Mamata invites PM to assess damage

Nature's fury in West Bengal. (PTI)

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi departs for West Bengal and Odisha to conduct aerial survey

File image of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid fatalities lowest in India, claims Tamil Nadu as total cases inch towards 14K

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham