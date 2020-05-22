Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

Hyderabad: One woman and four men in the age group of 40-45 years died in Gandhi Hospital on Thursday of coronavirus.

These patients are from Hyderabad and were admitted in the hospital only a week ago. All the members are from different families and the other family members have been kept in home quarantine.

According to sources, they did not have any underlying or co-morbid condition but developed severe pneumonia and low oxygen levels. Despite ventilator support, they did not survive.

The death toll in Telangana is now 45 with Hyderabad recording the highest number of deaths. A total of 38 cases have been recorded in the state of which 26 are from within GHMC limits, two from Ranga Reddy district and 10 are guest workers.

The total number of positive cases in state are 1,690, of which 1036 have been discharged. The total number of guest workers affected are 99. Active cases till Thursday are 618.