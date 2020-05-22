58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

DECCAN CHRONICLE | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 22, 2020, 10:56 am IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 10:56 am IST
According to sources, they did not have any underlying or co-morbid condition but developed severe pneumonia and low oxygen levels.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: One woman and four men in the age group of 40-45 years died in Gandhi Hospital on Thursday of coronavirus.

These patients are from Hyderabad and were admitted in the hospital only a week ago. All the members are from different families and the other family members have been kept in home quarantine.

 

According to sources, they did not have any underlying or co-morbid condition but developed severe pneumonia and low oxygen levels. Despite ventilator support, they did not survive.

The death toll in Telangana is now 45 with Hyderabad recording the highest number of deaths. A total of 38 cases have been recorded in the state of which 26 are from within GHMC limits, two from Ranga Reddy district and 10 are guest workers.

The total number of positive cases in state are 1,690, of which 1036 have been discharged. The total number of guest workers affected are 99. Active cases till Thursday are 618.

