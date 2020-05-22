59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020 Cyclone Amphan: In O ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan: In Odisha , PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore as immediate relief

PTI
Published May 22, 2020, 9:07 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 9:07 pm IST
Modi also held a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Modi in Odisha. (ANI)
 Modi in Odisha. (ANI)

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for cyclone-battered Odisha on Friday. Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone 'Amphan' and holding a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The prime minister said further assistance will be provided for long-term rehabilitation measures after getting a detailed report from the state government.

 

The leaders toured districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj for about 90 minutes.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi were also present at the review meeting held at the premises of the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal.

Complimenting the people of Odisha, administration and the chief minister for saving lives, Modi said the disaster posed a serious challenge before the state as it struck at a time when everyone is engaged in a formidable battle against Covid-19.

...
Tags: odisha cyclone, odisha coast, cyclone amphan, narendra modi, chief minister naveen patnaik
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

In for a major breakthrough?

Bengaluru start-up uses AI to come up with potential Covid drug

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia blasts Modi government, says it has forgotten spirit of federalism

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan commences landfall process, says IMD

Representation image. (PTI)

Coronavirus besieges India as country sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases

Representational image. (AP)

Andhra Pradesh situation worsens as Covid infection surges

Representational image. (AFP)

Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham