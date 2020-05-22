59th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 22, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
He also assured all possible help from the Centre for the cyclone-affected state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

After his aerial tour of the Cyclone Amphan-affected areas of West Bengal on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief for the state.

Addressing the media along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said that the people of India are standing with the people of West Bengal and assured all possible help from the Centre for the cyclone-affected state.

 

Earlier, he undertook an aerial survey of the areas in West Bengal ravaged by Cyclone Amphan. The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the helicopter.

Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state BJP leaders.

According to official sources, Banerjee first held a short meeting with the prime minister, during which she would brief him about the ground situation.

The two leaders also held a review meeting on the post-cyclone situation. "He will conduct aerial survey and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO had said in a tweet on Thursday night.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister is likely to have demanded a financial package for the state. Banerjee has already demanded that the cyclone be declared as a national disaster. The cyclone has left 82 people dead in the state.

...
