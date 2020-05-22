58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020 CRPF ASI succumbs to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CRPF ASI succumbs to virus, guest workers add to covid tally

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
States say guest workers leading to higher positive cases; 5,609 fresh cases
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force was among 132 people who died in the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus on Thursday. This is the second death linked to the pandemic in the country’s largest paramilitary force, which has 3.25 lakh personnel.

The ASI was suffering from liver cancer and was infected by Covid-19 some time back. CRPF also reported 9 fresh positive cases on Thursday and its active cases now stand at 121.

 

Of all the fresh deaths reported in the last one day, highest was from Maharashtra (65), followed by Gujarat (30). Delhi reported 8 deaths in one day.

The total death toll in the country is now 3,435 even as overall cases reached 1,12,359 in last two months. On Thursday, 5,609 fresh cases were detected. The total number of active cases in India is now 63,624 while 45,299 have been cured taking recovery rate to 40.32%. 

However, several areas in the country continue to show up new cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 5,356 while 127 people have died of the disease so far.

Many of the fresh Covid-19 cases were attributed by officials to migrants who returned from other states recently. With over 20 lakh migrant workers returning to UP in the last few days, the state on Thursday saw a quantum jump in the Covid-19 cases with overall 1,230 people testing positive, including 95 in Barabanki. In UP, urban areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad were categorised as “red zones” for Covid-19.

Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, too, recorded several cases. Kerala registered 24 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, all returnees from abroad and other states, taking the tally to 690 while over 80,000 are under observation.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with department of health and family welfare and national centre for disease control is conducting a community-based sero-survey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population.

Health ministry officials said a team of researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), along with a collaborator from IISc, Bengaluru, have developed a heuristic predictive model for Covid-19 that provides short-term predictions about the evolution of the disease and the medical needs that are generated as a consequence.

...
Tags: central reserve police force (crpf), coronavirus (covid-19), a coronavirus quarantine facility, migrant workers, coronavirus death toll


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (AP)

China blocking India's patrol across LAC: MEA

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital. (PTI Photo)

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid fatalities lowest in India, claims Tamil Nadu as total cases inch towards 14K

FIR against Sonia in Karnataka for PM-CARES jibe. (PTI Photo)

FIR against Sonia in Karnataka for PM-CARES jibe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP

Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP. (Photo- social media )

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Amphan devastates West Bengal, Mamata invites PM to assess damage

Nature's fury in West Bengal. (PTI)

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi departs for West Bengal and Odisha to conduct aerial survey

File image of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham