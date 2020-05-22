Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

BENGALURU: For the third time this week, the number of Covid 19 positive cases have crossed the 100 mark in a single day. From the past five days (including Friday), the state has recorded 563 cases.

Since Thursday evening, 105 cases have been reported. This has taken the total tally to 1710. Going by the pace at which the number of fresh cases are adding up, it is a matter of just few days for Karnataka to cross the 2,000 mark.

Eighty four out of the 105 cases are returnees from Maharashtra. Of the 105, 45 are from Chikkaballapura, 14 from Hassan, 8 from Tumkur, 6 from Bidar, 5 each from Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru, 4 Bengaluru Rural, 3 each from Davangere, Haveri and Mandya, 2 each from Vijayapura and Dharwad, one each from Chitradurga, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Bagalkot.

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar's worry has come true. On Thursday, he vented his anger against the decision of the state government to allow 6 buses loaded with 250 people from Maharashtra to enter Chikkaballapura and a day after this, the number of cases have spiked.

When Corona entered the district in March, the Chikkaballapura had turned into a hotspot. The administration took slew of measures to curb it and had discharged many. But the district is back in the limelight with 45 fresh Corona positive and all of them are Maharashtra returnees.

Two cases from Bidar are Telangana returnees. In two cases from Tumkur, officials have not been able to trace the source of infection.

The 2 cases from Vijayapura are from its containment zone and 3 from Davangere are primary contacts of a positive patient from the containment zone.

The case from Belagavi is a returnee from Jharkhand and the case from Chitradurga has a history of Influenza like Illness.

Of the five cases from Bengaluru Urban district, two are primary contacts of a positive patient, one with a history of Influenza like Illness. In the remaining 2 cases, the source of infection is yet to be traced by health officials.