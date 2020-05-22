59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020 Coronavirus besieges ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus besieges India as country sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases

PTI
Published May 22, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
There has been an increase of 148 deaths and 6,088 cases since Thursday 8 am.
Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

New Delhi: The country has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the virus has climbed to 3,583,  the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.The number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,18,447 in the country.

There has been an increase of 148 deaths and 6,088 cases since Thursday 8 am, according to the Health Ministry. The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

 

"Thus, around 40.97 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 64 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, five from Telangana, four from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab.

The death toll reached 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 20 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 15 deaths while Bihar has registered 11 and Odisha seven deaths.Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each so far.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three Covid-19 fatalities each, while Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 41,642 followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,967, Gujarat at 12,905, Delhi at 11,659 Rajasthan at 6,227, Madhya Pradesh at 5,981 and Uttar Pradesh at 5,515, according to the health ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 3,197 in West Bengal, 2,647 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,028 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,982 in Bihar, 1,699 in Telangana, 1,605 in Karnataka,1,449 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,10 in Odisha. Haryana has reported 1,031 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 690 cases. A total of 290 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 217 in Chandigarh.

Assam has reported 203 cases, Tripura has 173, Himachal Pradesh has 152, Uttarakhand has 146, Chhattisgarh has 128, and Goa has registered 52 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 44 Covid-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections. Manipur has 25 cases, Puducherry has registered 20 cases and Meghalaya has 14 cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"1,620 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covid-19 india, coronavirus lockdown, covid-19 quarantine, ministry of health and family welfare


Latest From Nation

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI)

Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh situation worsens as Covid infection surges

Representational image. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid fatalities lowest in India, claims Tamil Nadu as total cases inch towards 14K

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham