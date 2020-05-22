58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2020 China blocking India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China blocking India's patrol across LAC: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Earlier in two separate incidents in May, Indian and Chinese soldiers had punched each other, resulting in injuries to troops on both sides
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday accused China’s People’s Liberation Army of blocking Indian Army patrols on its side of the Line of Actual Control. This comes in the backdrop of two separate incidents earlier in May in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors when Indian and Chinese soldiers had punched each other, resulting in injuries to troops on both sides.

Refuting China’s allegations that Indian troops had crossed the LAC into Chinese territory, New Delhi said Indian troops had not crossed the LAC and any such claim was false. India also said it would ensure its security but added it was firmly committed to peace in border areas with China. It added the two sides were in talks.

 

The incident in north Sikkim had taken place on May 9 while that in east Ladakh was on May 5-6 night. In both incidents, aggressive PLA patrols were stopped by Indian troops inside Indian territory, that China claims as its own.

It may be recalled New Delhi recently said such incidents occur at times as the two sides have different perceptions of the LAC. The external affairs ministry said Thursday the Chinese side had “recently undertaken activity” that led to “hindering normal patrolling patterns” of the Indian forces.

The MEA added that Indian troops “scrupulously abide by the alignment” of the LAC and “all Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC”.

...
Tags: india, lac, line of actual control, soldiers fight, indo-china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital. (PTI Photo)

15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital

Representational image. (PTI)

CRPF ASI succumbs to virus, guest workers add to covid tally

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid fatalities lowest in India, claims Tamil Nadu as total cases inch towards 14K

FIR against Sonia in Karnataka for PM-CARES jibe. (PTI Photo)

FIR against Sonia in Karnataka for PM-CARES jibe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP

Newly married bride tests positive for virus, creates panic in MP. (Photo- social media )

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Amphan devastates West Bengal, Mamata invites PM to assess damage

Nature's fury in West Bengal. (PTI)

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi departs for West Bengal and Odisha to conduct aerial survey

File image of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Hyderabad: Five die of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital, state death toll at 45

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham