59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh situation worsens as Covid infection surges

DECCAN CHRONICLE | G SAMPAT SAMARITAN
Published May 22, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
The health department said that the state had 718 active cases.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

Vijayawada: There seems to be no let-up in surge of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh as 45 new confirmed infections and the death of a Covid-19 patient were reported on Thursday.

The health department said that the state had 718 active cases and 1,680 patients were discharged out of a total of 2,452. A Covid-19 patient from East Godavari reportedly lost his life to the disease, taking the death toll to 55.

 

Among new confirmed infections, four cases with two each from Chittoor and Nellore, were all returnees from Koyembedu in Tamil Nadu.

The health department reported that of the total positive cases, 153 cumulative positive cases were people from other states like Odisha 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat 26, Karnataka 1, West Bengal 1, Rajasthan 11 and Tamil Nadu 3. Of them, 128 are active cases at present.

Nellore district reported 18 new Covid-19 cases taking total cases to 201. Of these new cases, 12 were from Sullurpeta while the remaining were from Araveedu, Sangam and Usman Sahebpeta in Nellore.

East Godavari registered the first death of a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. A 53-year-old man from Gollalamamidada village, Pedapudi mandal, who used to work as a clerk in a local hotel and also as a photographer, with no recent travel history, died of the virus.

Sources said that he was a diabetic and suffered from fever and respiratory problems in the last four days. On Wednesday afternoon, he was admitted to a government hospital at Kakinada with serious respiratory problems and died within 40 minutes of his admission.

District medical and health officer, Dr. B. Satya Suseela, said that soon after his admission, his swab samples were collected and sent for testing, and by the time his test results tested positive for the virus, he breathed his last.

Government hospital authorities said that doctors and nurses who treated the man were sent to quarantine.

Pedapudi tahsildar, K. Rajya Lakshmi, said that the man had not taken any treatment at any hospital in the mandal and added that his funeral was performed with Covid-19 protocol at his native village and only two persons were allowed to attend it.

Health personnel collected swab samples of 16 contacts of the deceased and sent them for testing. The police are finding out his contact history while the officials are clueless so far on the source of his infection.

The district administration declared Gollalamamidada a red zone and strict curbs were imposed on the movement of people.

In a separate development, a 23-year-old youth from Suryanagar at Amalapuram tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived at his hometown from Mumbai two days ago and volunteered to go to a quarantine centre at BVC College at Bhatlapalem.

When the health personnel collected his sample and tested it, he was found to be Covid-19 positive.

Amalapuram revenue divisional officer, B. Bhavani Sankar, said that the youth was sent to the Covid-19 hospital at Rajanagaram for treatment and added that 15 of his contacts were tested and found negative. Following this, the red zone area at Bandarulanka has been reduced to 200 meters.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh coronavirus, covid19, covid-19 quarantine, coronavirus death toll, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI)

Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus besieges India as country sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases



