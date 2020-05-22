15 of family test positive after visiting relative at hospital

Hyderabad: A hospital visit to meet one of their family members, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease, has resulted in 15 members of the Alampally family from Vanasthalipuram getting infected with Coronavirus and also led to the death of 42-year-old Madhusudan.

While the family was quarantined in different wards in Gandhi Hospital, 42-year-old Madhusudan was shifted to an intensive care unit as he had developed bilateral pneumonia. He was the elder brother of the man, who was first to get infected in the family.

Madhusudan’s health condition was stated to be serious when he was admitted to the hospital and it got further worsened. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he passed away at 6 pm on May 1. The younger brother, who is a trader at Malakpet market, has survived.

His wife Alampally Madhavi and other members had mild symptoms and were discharged on May 16 after recovering from the disease. When Ms Madhavi enquired about her husband, Gandhi Hospital authorities initially told her that he was put on a ventilator support and later said that he was dead.

Angry with the lack of clarity by the hospital authorities, Ms Madhavi tweeted

minister K.T. Rama Rao seeking his help to get clarity on the health condition

of her husband.

“For the last one week, I have been inquiring about my husband with hospital officials and police. There is no clarity about what happened to him. If they had cremated him, why didn’t they take permission from us? Give us video and photo evidence of the same. I was not even shown his body. We all were in the hospital. We do not know whom police and Gandhi Hospital authorities have

contacted,” she tweeted.

The family could not come to terms with the cremation of Madhusudan, but the Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M. Rajarao said the due process was followed by the hospital authorities.

“Police contacted the family members but no one came forward to cremate. So GHMC had to carry out the process. We sympathise with the family members as they were in the hospital undergoing treatment. But it is wrong to blame the hospital which has followed procedure,” said Dr M. Rajarao.

“If no one had come forward, I should have been informed about it at the hospital

itself,” argued Ms Madhavi.