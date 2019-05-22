NDA is a pillar of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah arrive for a meeting at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Confident of retaining power at the Centre, the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday showcased its unity over dinner ahead of the counting of votes on May 23 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming his government’s tenure as a “successful experiment” and hailing the ruling alliance as an “organic entity” and a “strong pillar” of Indian democracy.

Addressing leaders of 36 parties, Mr Modi termed the Lok Sabha polls as a decisive moment in India’s democracy and stressed on the need to change the narrative from caste lines and orient it for the poor. The NDA unanimously passed a resolution describing itself as an alliance of “dreams and aspirations” of the country and hailed the vision of Mr. Modi

The resolution also pledged to make India “strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive” by 2022 when it completes 75 years of its independence, Union minister Rajnath Singh said.

Most exit polls have predicted that the NDA is likely to retaining power.

On a day when the Opposition camp showed its strength on the EVM issue, BJP chief Amit Shah hosted dinner for NDA allies that was attended by Mr Modi and representatives of 36 parties, including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sean’s Uddhav Thack-eray, SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal, LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan.

Expressing displeasure over the Opposition’s stand on the EVM issue, Mr Modi said that when there should be efforts for global branding of the India’s electoral process, the Opposition is trying to project an adverse picture of it. Mr Modi also told NDA allies that neither votes nor forming a government was the ruling alliance’s aim but a “New India.”

The NDA expressed confidence that the people will give the Modi-led government another chance based on its track record and vision and asserted that Mr Modi “deserves” another term. The NDA also condemned the vote bank politics of the Opposition and its “old school thinking” which is not acceptable to “young voters if the 21st century”.