LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 My father taught me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

My father taught me to love all beings, hate none: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to her father calling him her “hero.”
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party’s president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial Veer Bhumi in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party’s president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial Veer Bhumi in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday penned an emotional note for his father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary. He described his father as gentle, loving and affectionate.

“My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Twitter handle. He tagged an old image of his father and a picture of himself paying his respects.

 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to her father calling him her “hero.”

She also shared an image from the past in which she could be seen hugging Rajiv Gandhi.

Along with the picture the Congress leader also shared few stanzas from Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s famous poem ‘Agneepath’.

“You will always be my hero”, she wrote along with the image.

Earlier in the day, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi.

Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee too paid homage to the former Prime Minister. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. 

...
Tags: congress president rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

Empty spaces in the city often turn into dumping spots, and this affects the neighbourhood. Those living nearby complain of stench and mosquitoes.

BBMP to owners: Keep empty plots tidy or else

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Gita Gopinath

IMF director Gita Gopinath receives accolades on Mysuru homecoming

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No fund crunch to clear dues: Telangana state

Maintaining that after the formation of Telangana state, the state had recorded a 10.9 per cent growth in the primary sector and 14.9 per cent in the secondary sector, he said that despite GST compensation, the state had witnessed a 14.5 per cent growth in tax revenue in FY 2018-19.

Harvard University scholar much more than par

Ankur Garg with his family

A platform for innovative ideas

Researches in the field in the last 50 years have given rise to startling discoveries in areas like nonlinear dynamics, chaotic systems, fluid turbulence and nano mechanics.

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Countdown begins for launch of PSLV earth observation satellite: ISRO

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite onboard PSLV C-46 began at 4:30 in the morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham