LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 Militants kill NPP M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Militants kill NPP MLA, son in Arunachal Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published May 22, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 1:06 am IST
The incident has raised serious question over the role of Assam Rifles, which is deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
Tirong Aboh
 Tirong Aboh

Guwahati: Two days before the counting of votes, heavily armed suspected NSCN-IM terrorists on Tuesday shot dead National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others in broad day light at Bogapani in militant infested Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The militants also set ablaze his car.

Mr Aboh was on his way back from Dibrugarh in Assam when heavily armed Naga rebels stopped his convoy of three vehicles near Bogapani, security sources said, adding that one of the cars was reportedly driven by his son. The militants, who were all in combat fatigue, opened indiscriminate fire from point blank range on the vehicles, security sources said, adding that militants also searched the vehicles before leaving the place unchallenged.

 

The incident has raised serious question over the role of Assam Rifles, which is deployed in the area to maintain law and order and enforcing the grounds rule of the cease-fire agreement between NSCN factions and the Government of India.

Pointing out that free-run of heavily armed Naga rebels of various factions is very common in the area, security sources said that Tirap and Changlang districts have become the safe sanctuary for Naga rebels

Aboh represented the Khonsa-West seat in Arunachal Pradesh and was contesting the Assembly election from the seat. Expressing deep anguish over the killing of a legislator of his party, former minister and leader of NPP Waii Kumar told this newspaper that it seems to be a “political murder”.

“Mr Tirong was an influential leader of his area and his victory in the ensuing election was almost certain. We want a high level enquiry into his killing to unearth the conspiracy,” said Mr Kumar while pointing out that this incident has raised many question over the peace and tranquility of the frontier state. He feared and warned that militant outfit should not be used to achieve political mileage.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju who confirmed the killing of at least 11 person in ambush. “I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and his son. Strongest action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma also condemned the brutal attack and urged Union home minister Rajnath Singh to take action against the culprits. “The NPP strongly condemns the brutal attack on Tirong Aboh and his son and his security personnel,” Mr Sangma, who was on his way to New Delhi to attend the meeting of National Democratic Alliance, said in a tweet on the social media.

He further said, “The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against those responsible for such attack.”

Meanwhile, security sources in the frontier state told this newspaper that both the faction of NSCN was not happy with Tirong, who was not only defying their dictates but also raising voice against the terrorist outfits. The attack came close on the heels of killing of another NPP worker and Tirong’s supporter at a village in March this year. The suspected NSCN-IM terrorists had assaulted Jaley Anna and his friend Kham Nai Abhi, both NPP workers, at Kheti village in Tirap district. Jaley Anna died on the spot.

...
Tags: national people’s party (npp)


Latest From Nation

Empty spaces in the city often turn into dumping spots, and this affects the neighbourhood. Those living nearby complain of stench and mosquitoes.

BBMP to owners: Keep empty plots tidy or else

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Gita Gopinath

IMF director Gita Gopinath receives accolades on Mysuru homecoming

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No fund crunch to clear dues: Telangana state

Maintaining that after the formation of Telangana state, the state had recorded a 10.9 per cent growth in the primary sector and 14.9 per cent in the secondary sector, he said that despite GST compensation, the state had witnessed a 14.5 per cent growth in tax revenue in FY 2018-19.

Harvard University scholar much more than par

Ankur Garg with his family

A platform for innovative ideas

Researches in the field in the last 50 years have given rise to startling discoveries in areas like nonlinear dynamics, chaotic systems, fluid turbulence and nano mechanics.

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Countdown begins for launch of PSLV earth observation satellite: ISRO

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite onboard PSLV C-46 began at 4:30 in the morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham