LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Counting to start at 8 am tomorrow in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 1:41 am IST
The counting will begin at 29 locations comprising 140 counting centres across the state at 8 am.
Election Commission of India
 Election Commission of India

Thiruvananthapuram: All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for the 20 parliamentary constituencies in the state on Thursday.

The counting will begin at 29 locations comprising 140 counting centres across the state at 8 am.

 

There will be 14 rounds along with the counting of postal ballots and VVPAT slips.

Each hall will have 14 counting tables. The postal ballots will be counted first in the hall where the returning officer is present, followed by counting of EVMs at 8.30 am.

If there are no postal votes, the counting of votes cast on the EVM will begin at 8 am.

While the counting of EVMs will be over by noon, the official declaration of final results would be made only after 6 pm given the additional time required for counting of VVPAT slips.

Five EVMs will be chosen randomly in each Assembly segment through a draw of lots for the VVPAT counting.

A total of 35 VVPATs would be counted in each Lok Sabha constituency. On average, five to six hours will be required to count these slips, which will be about 60,000 to 70,000 per constituency. Hence official declaration will take place after nine to 10 hours.

The EVMs, control units and VVPAT units will be shifted from the strongrooms to the designated counting centres in each Assembly segment on Thursday morning.

The EVMs would be brought out of strongrooms in the presence of election observers, assistant returning officers and political party representatives.

A specific number of tables have been arranged in each counting centre. Each table will have a micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant. The initial trends will be available by 8.30- 9 am on voter helpline app or at https://results.eci.gov.in.

In the event of a difference in vote tally between the control unit and VVPAT slip count, the VVPAT figure will be taken as final. However, before deciding, the slips will be counted two or three times.

If the victory margin is less than the total postal ballots received, then these would be recounted, and the entire process will be video graphed. The first round will be completed only after counting of EVMS, declaration of results at the end of the round, feeding the data in Suvidha portal, signed by the observer and sent to the Election Commission of India. The second round will begin only after completing the process.

...
Tags: election commission of india
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Empty spaces in the city often turn into dumping spots, and this affects the neighbourhood. Those living nearby complain of stench and mosquitoes.

BBMP to owners: Keep empty plots tidy or else

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Gita Gopinath

IMF director Gita Gopinath receives accolades on Mysuru homecoming

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Our workers can pick up arms to save EVMs, says Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha

Dissent will not be part of EC orders

Ashok Lavasa

No fund crunch to clear dues: Telangana state

Maintaining that after the formation of Telangana state, the state had recorded a 10.9 per cent growth in the primary sector and 14.9 per cent in the secondary sector, he said that despite GST compensation, the state had witnessed a 14.5 per cent growth in tax revenue in FY 2018-19.

Harvard University scholar much more than par

Ankur Garg with his family

A platform for innovative ideas

Researches in the field in the last 50 years have given rise to startling discoveries in areas like nonlinear dynamics, chaotic systems, fluid turbulence and nano mechanics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham