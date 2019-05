A fierce gun battle ensued after security personnel launched an operation to eliminate the terrorists in the vicinity. (Photo: ANI)

Kulgam: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district here, police said.

The gun battle between the terrorists and security personnel is underway.

A fierce gun battle ensued after security personnel launched an operation to eliminate the terrorists in the vicinity.

More details in this regard are awaited.