LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 Friendly fire downed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Friendly fire downed Mi-17 chopper in Budgam

PTI
Published May 22, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 1:02 am IST
IAF officer to face charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The senior-most official of the Srinagar base was removed to ensure impartial probe into the crash, the sources said.
 The senior-most official of the Srinagar base was removed to ensure impartial probe into the crash, the sources said.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has transferred the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Srinagar base as a court of inquiry steps up probe into the crash of an Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam due to suspected friendly fire on February 27 — the day Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said officials responsible for the crash will face sever punishment as per provisions of the military law.

 

The senior-most official of the Srinagar base was removed to ensure impartial probe into the crash, the sources said.

There have been reports that the helicopter was hit by IAF’s own air defence system. However, the IAF is yet to make any official comment on the issue.

The helicopter crashed in Budgam on February 27 when Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaged in an aerial combat, a day after India’s airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

The Pakistani Air Force had unsuccessfully attempted to target various Indian military installations in Kashmir on February 27.

Sources said the CoI was also specifically focusing on examining role of various people including those controlling the air defence system when the helicopter was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

They said the IAF will initiate action based on the report of the CoI which could include charging the guilty with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The sources said the CoI was also examining whether the Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF) system onboard the helicopter was switched off.

...
Tags: indian air force


Latest From Nation

Empty spaces in the city often turn into dumping spots, and this affects the neighbourhood. Those living nearby complain of stench and mosquitoes.

BBMP to owners: Keep empty plots tidy or else

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Gita Gopinath

IMF director Gita Gopinath receives accolades on Mysuru homecoming

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harvard University scholar much more than par

Ankur Garg with his family

A platform for innovative ideas

Researches in the field in the last 50 years have given rise to startling discoveries in areas like nonlinear dynamics, chaotic systems, fluid turbulence and nano mechanics.

Rajasthan: Mother wakes up from deep sleep, drowns son in water tank

Two of her children had died of natural causes earlier. (Photo: File/Representational Images)

Countdown begins for launch of PSLV earth observation satellite: ISRO

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite onboard PSLV C-46 began at 4:30 in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

After meet, 22 Oppn leaders flag EVM concerns with poll body

'If the subset is found poisonous, then the whole sample is discarded,' said Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham