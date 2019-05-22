LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

CID busts illegal call centre, 37 arrested in Guwahati

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 8:20 am IST
The call centre by the name of 'Avenir Pvt Ltd' was being run by Rajesh Khan, who has also been arrested.
CID has seized 22 monitors, 40 CPUs, 2 pen drives, 1 laptop and 32 mobile phones. Additionally, documents of the company and a diary containing the script they used was also recovered. (Photo: ANI)
Guwahati: A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 37 persons, including 9 women, for making fraud calls from an illegal call centre at Zoo Road, here.

Additional Director General of Police, LR Bishnoi, said: "CID has seized 22 monitors, 40 CPUs, 2 pen drives, 1 laptop and 32 mobile phones. Additionally, documents of the company and a diary containing the script they used was also recovered."

"The call centre has a database of around 7,00,000 American citizens and the company earns approximately Rs 50,000,00 per month by duping the people listed in the database," the officer added.

A case has been registered under section 120B, 419, 420, 468, 471, 384 of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Tags: cid
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


