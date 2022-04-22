Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2022 SC to give final ord ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to give final order on suspension of ex-intelligence chief Rao today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:59 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:16 am IST
The former intelligence chief faces allegations of procurement of surveillance equipment in violation of norms
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court will give a final order on Friday on the special leave petition filed by AP government challenging the high court stay on suspension of former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao.

A division bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Abhay Oka and Ravi Kumar heard the SLP filed by the AP government on Thursday.

 

The former intelligence chief faces allegations of procurement of surveillance equipment in violation of norms.

The bench observed that the suspension order on the senior IPS officer had been in operation for a period of over two years. This, even as the Rule 3 (1C) of the ALL India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 specified that the suspension should not exceed two years.

However, the bench said, “Indeed, the proviso enables the authority to extend the suspension period beyond two years. But, that exercise must be undertaken before the expiry of the initial two-year period, and considering the mandate of Rule 3 (1C) of automatic revocation of suspension order by efflux of time.”

 

Referring to petitioner’s counsel CU Singh stating that the recommendation had been sent by the authority to the review committee on March 27, 2022, the bench observed that it would be a case of making a recommendation after the expiry of two years, by which time, the suspension order automatically stood revoked in law.

The bench observed that though the petitioner’s counsel prayed for time to point out the status of the recommendation made by the concerned authority to the review committee, prima facie, that process cannot save the automatic revocation of suspension order on expiry of two years, having been initiated after two years period.

 

...
Tags: former intelligence chief venkateswara rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The company offers similar services in Bengaluru and Gurgaon. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Metro riders can now opt for hassle-free travel

The electric autorickshaws will connect to those living within a 5-km radius of the Parade Ground and Raidurg stations, with a minimum charge of Rs 10. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

E-autos to cover 5 km from Metro Rail stations

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC)

Governor asks the TS govt to submit a report on cases of rape and sexual harassment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Boris announces £1 bn deals in Ahmedabad, meets Adani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Supreme Court (PTI)

Congress delegation reaches Jahangirpuri, stopped by police

Ajay Maken told reporters that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. (ANI)

Civic body razes structures in Delhi ahead of SC's stay

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. (Representational image: ANI)

Jahangirpuri razing: Oppn says poor, minorities targeted; BJP calls it legal exercise

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->