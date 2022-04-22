Rs 2,679cr sanctioned for 3 speciality hospitals in Hyderabad

Telangana on Thursday accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 2,679 crore towards the construction of three super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad. (AFP File Image)

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 2,679 crore towards the construction of three super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad.

To this effect, the health department issued GO 41. The hospitals, all of which will be named Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, will function as autonomous institutions. They will be located at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal.

The government approved the cost estimates provided by the engineer-in-chief, roads & buildings department, and permitted the official to invite bids on design-build mode on a turnkey basis.