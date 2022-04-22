Respite from heat in Telangana for next 4 days

Pedestrians use umbrella to shied from drizzle at Begumpet on Thursday evening. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: After recording the hottest day of the year on Wednesday, Telangana and Hyderabad saw light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms on Thursday.

According to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), until 6 pm on Thursday, Borabanda received the highest rainfall of 13 mm in Hyderabad, while statewide Mulugu mandal of Siddipet received 40 mm. Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki and Bandlaguda recorded rainfall of 13 mm, 7.5 mm, 5 mm and 3.8 mm, respectively, in the evening.

For the next four days, very light to moderate rain is likely to occur in several parts of Telangana, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather warning for next four days states that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts.

For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of the city and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39º Celsius and 26ºC.

On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2ºC while Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.3ºC.