HC seeks details on release of funds to AP students abroad

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to submit details on release of financial aid to students from minority communities for higher education in foreign universities. In this connection, it posted a batch of writ petitions for next hearing to June 23.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy heard the batch of petitions filed by Indian Union of Muslim League general secretary Kajavali and others here on Thursday. They have sought a court direction to the state government to release financial support to the minority students studying abroad.

Petitioner’s counsel and IUML state president Basheer Ahmed wanted the government to implement GOs pertaining to AP Foreign Education Scheme and release of grant under the scheme for the benefit of students from minority communities. “For the last three years, we were staging an agitation for this while the state government was evading it.”

He also urged the bench to fix a timeline for submission of a counter affidavit on the issue by the state government.

Government pleader C Suman submitted to the bench that the government would file a counter affidavit with all details. “There will be good news,” he told the court.

The CJ observed that the state government took up the issue only after the petitions were filed for court intervention for release of funds to students to pursue higher education abroad.