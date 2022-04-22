Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2022 HC seeks details on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC seeks details on release of funds to AP students abroad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:07 am IST
In this connection, HC posted a batch of writ petitions for next hearing to June 23
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to submit details on release of financial aid to students from minority communities for higher education in foreign universities. In this connection, it posted a batch of writ petitions for next hearing to June 23.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy heard the batch of petitions filed by Indian Union of Muslim League general secretary Kajavali and others here on Thursday. They have sought a court direction to the state government to release financial support to the minority students studying abroad.

 

Petitioner’s counsel and IUML state president Basheer Ahmed wanted the government to implement GOs pertaining to AP Foreign Education Scheme and release of grant under the scheme for the benefit of students from minority communities. “For the last three years, we were staging an agitation for this while the state government was evading it.”

He also urged the bench to fix a timeline for submission of a counter affidavit on the issue by the state government.

Government pleader C Suman submitted to the bench that the government would file a counter affidavit with all details. “There will be good news,” he told the court.

 

The CJ observed that the state government took up the issue only after the petitions were filed for court intervention for release of funds to students to pursue higher education abroad.

...
Tags: foreign universities, higher education, minority communities
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The company offers similar services in Bengaluru and Gurgaon. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Metro riders can now opt for hassle-free travel

The electric autorickshaws will connect to those living within a 5-km radius of the Parade Ground and Raidurg stations, with a minimum charge of Rs 10. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

E-autos to cover 5 km from Metro Rail stations

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC)

Governor asks the TS govt to submit a report on cases of rape and sexual harassment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Boris announces £1 bn deals in Ahmedabad, meets Adani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Supreme Court (PTI)

Congress delegation reaches Jahangirpuri, stopped by police

Ajay Maken told reporters that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. (ANI)

Civic body razes structures in Delhi ahead of SC's stay

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. (Representational image: ANI)

Jahangirpuri razing: Oppn says poor, minorities targeted; BJP calls it legal exercise

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->