Family stranded in Ongole after RTA officials take away their car for CM programme

Nellore: The suspected over-enthusiasm on the part of Ongole Road Transport Authorities to secure vehicles for Chief Minister’s Convoy on Wednesday has caused trouble to a family consisting of a male, two women and two children.

The family was bound for Tirumala from Vinukonda and faced trouble at Ongole late on Wednesday night.

RTA officials have been procuring vehicles for the CM Convoy for his visit to Ongole on Friday to launch the third round of YSR Zero Interest Scheme. They emerged in a hurry and took away the car along with the driver, when its occupants Vemala Srinivas and his family had disembarked from the vehicle and were taking food at a hotel.

The RTA men ignored the pleas of Srinivas, who ran in, citing the problems they would face in the middle of the night if the car was taken away.

The family was forced to wait at Ongole bus stand till the wee hours of Thursday. They reportedly left in another car to Tirumala after 1am.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who watched the news on TV channels, got furious and ordered departmental action against the RTA officials who took away the vehicle.

RTA suspended home guard Tirupal Reddy and an assistant motor vehicle inspector Sandhya on Thursday. Ongole SP Malika Garg said the police would probe the incident.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu fumed at the RTA officials. He said this incident reflected the misrule of the Jagan-led YSRC government.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asked the Chief Minister’s Office to explain to the people why private vehicles were seized, that too at night. He asked for details of spending on CM’s security every year and how many vehicles were to be placed in the CM’s convoy.

He urged the chief secretary to order a departmental inquiry into the incident and wondered how the state government with a budget allocation of Rs 2.56 lakh crore and having the capacity to raise Rs 7.77 lakh crore in loans, required to take away vehicles of private persons for the CM’s tour.

Chairman of Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Nadendla Manohar slammed the government for harassing the hapless passengers.