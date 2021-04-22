Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2021 Telangana reports 23 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, highest ever tally in a single day

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2021, 11:59 am IST
5,567 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, pushing the tally to over 3.73 lakh, while the total death toll rose to 1,899
A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
 A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,567 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 3.73 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,899 with 23 more fatalities, the highest ever in a single day.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 989, followed by Rangareddy(437) and Medchal Malkajgiri (421), a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 PM on April 21.

 

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,73,468 while with 2251 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,21,788.

The state has 49,781 active cases and over 1.02 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.21 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.27 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.16 per cent, while it was 84.5 per cent in the country.

 

According to a separate release, over 29.73 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 4.18 lakh got their second shot also as of April 20.

...
Tags: telangana covid death, telangana covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

One Covid death nearly every hour in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh nears 10,000-mark in Covid cases, 38 deaths

Latest From Nation

Workers sort medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients, before dispatching them to hospitals, amid surge in coronavirus cases, at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI)

Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir

A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)

Over 3.14L new COVID-19 cases in India, world's biggest single-day spike

Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)

Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

AP registered a record number of deaths at 38 on Wednesday, with Krishna registering the highest of 10. — DC file photo

Andhra Pradesh nears 10,000-mark in Covid cases, 38 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

24 Covid patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

A woman cries after her husband died of a leakage in the oxygen plant of a hospital in Nashik. (Photo: AP)

Covishield to cost Rs 400 a dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Chennai. (AFP)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

Kumbh Mela might be cut short; Remdesivir's output to be raised

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI)

India sidesteps queries on secret talks with Pakistan

When asked whether there could be any Saarc summit in Islamabad which could be attended by Prime Minister Modi, as claimed in Pakistani media reports, the MEA spokesman termed it as “speculation”, adding that he did not have anything to share on this for now. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham