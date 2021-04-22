One Covid death nearly every hour in Telangana

The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Hyderabad: Twenty people died from Covid-19 in Telangana state in a single day on Tuesday, the highest one-day death toll from the disease in the state so far even as fresh Coronavirus infections, at 6,542 on Tuesday, touched yet another one day high.

Tuesday became the deadliest so far with Covid-19 claiming almost one life every hour in the state, at least according to officially released data.

Meanwhile, one out of every 19 people tested on Tuesday, April 20, ended being Covid-19 positive in the state. One week ago, on April 13, one out of every 33 people tested was turning up as a Covid-19 positive case in the state.

The total deaths from Covid-19 in Telangana have reached 1,876, while the total cases stood at 3,67,901 as on Tuesday evening, with 46,488 active cases.

The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. Some districts are now reporting cases in the four and five hundred range, something that was more common for Hyderabad city and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

Even as Hyderabad inched closer to the 1,000 cases a day figure reporting 898 cases for Tuesday, Medchal-Malkajgiri district scored its own dubious high of 570 cases. Similarly, Ranga Reddy district reported 532 cases, while Nizamabad district reported that 427 more people in the district fell prey to the Coronavirus on Tuesday, followed by 320 cases in Sangareddy district.

Ten other districts, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Yadadri-Bhongir, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rajanna-Siricilla, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Medak, and Mancherial, reported more than 100 cases each.