Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2021 One Covid death near ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One Covid death nearly every hour in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2021, 12:05 am IST
One out of every 19 people tested on April 20, ended being Covid-19 positive in the state, while it was one out of 33 just a week ago
The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Hyderabad: Twenty people died from Covid-19 in Telangana state in a single day on Tuesday, the highest one-day death toll from the disease in the state so far even as fresh Coronavirus infections, at 6,542 on Tuesday, touched yet another one day high.

Tuesday became the deadliest so far with Covid-19 claiming almost one life every hour in the state, at least according to officially released data. 

 

Meanwhile, one out of every 19 people tested on Tuesday, April 20, ended being Covid-19 positive in the state. One week ago, on April 13, one out of every 33 people tested was turning up as a Covid-19 positive case in the state.

The total deaths from Covid-19 in Telangana have reached 1,876, while the total cases stood at 3,67,901 as on Tuesday evening, with 46,488 active cases.

The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. Some districts are now reporting cases in the four and five hundred range, something that was more common for Hyderabad city and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

 

Even as Hyderabad inched closer to the 1,000 cases a day figure reporting 898 cases for Tuesday, Medchal-Malkajgiri district scored its own dubious high of 570 cases. Similarly, Ranga Reddy district reported 532 cases, while Nizamabad district reported that 427 more people in the district fell prey to the Coronavirus on Tuesday, followed by 320 cases in Sangareddy district.

Ten other districts, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Yadadri-Bhongir, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rajanna-Siricilla, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Medak, and Mancherial, reported more than 100 cases each.

 

...
Tags: telangana second wave, telangana covid deaths, india second wave
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

A majority of the 1,250 film theatres in the state had reopened after the caseload of the virus subsided, but with the number of cases rising in the second wave, film exhibitors are planning to stop screening of films. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Screening of films in AP may be stopped soon due to Covid

With KCR remaining in isolation after he tested Covid positive on April 19, the clearance of the files will take time. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

New pay scale for employees promised by KCR delayed

With more and more of the cases and people lining up for Rt-PCR tests, the system is now overwhelmed. The health department said on Tuesday evening that 6,242 test results were pending in the state. (Photo: DC)

Chaotic conditions at hospitals and testing centres in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

24 Covid patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

A woman cries after her husband died of a leakage in the oxygen plant of a hospital in Nashik. (Photo: AP)

Covishield to cost Rs 400 a dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Chennai. (AFP)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

Kumbh Mela might be cut short; Remdesivir's output to be raised

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI)

India sidesteps queries on secret talks with Pakistan

When asked whether there could be any Saarc summit in Islamabad which could be attended by Prime Minister Modi, as claimed in Pakistani media reports, the MEA spokesman termed it as “speculation”, adding that he did not have anything to share on this for now. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham