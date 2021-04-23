Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2021 AP to get 4,500 hous ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to get 4,500 house surgeons for Covid duty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2021, 12:00 am IST
There are 30 government and private medical colleges in the state with an intake of 4,660 students
Medical education authorities are making efforts to get temporary registration of AP Medical Council for these students so that they can be absorbed in the colleges/hospitals as house surgeons and their services utilised for Covid work. (Represenatational Photo: DC)
 Medical education authorities are making efforts to get temporary registration of AP Medical Council for these students so that they can be absorbed in the colleges/hospitals as house surgeons and their services utilised for Covid work. (Represenatational Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh would get an additional workforce of nearly 4,500 house surgeons for Covid duty by the first week of May. The state health sector is overburdened with Covid-related work from March last year, when the first wave of the pandemic started.

Amid the onset of the second wave, medical education authorities have requested NTR University of Health Sciences to expedite evaluation of the answer scripts and announce the results of MBBS final-year exams by the last week of April.

 

There are 30 government and private medical colleges in the state with an intake of 4,660 students. In case a few students fail in the final exams, nearly 4,500 students are expected to clear the final exams.

Medical education authorities are making efforts to get temporary registration of AP Medical Council for these students so that they can be absorbed in the colleges/hospitals as house surgeons and their services utilised for Covid work.

Doctors along with health personnel are involved in a series of works ranging from Covid-19 tests, providing treatment to the infected patients and in the vaccination process. With an upward trend in the caseload, doctors are paying more attention to treatment.

 

In addition to this, the state government has permitted the health authorities to recruit young doctors on a temporary basis for a period of three months to avail their services for Covid wards on the lines of an earlier practice during the first wave of the pandemic. This would enable them treat the virus-infected patients at Covid Care Centres and also at Covid hospitals in the state.

AP director of medical education Dr M. Raghavendra Rao said, “We have requested the NTR University to declare the results of the MBBS final year students early so that we can get nearly 4,500 qualified doctors to work as house surgeons and attend to Covid duty. As young doctors are also going to be recruited for three months to attend to Covid work, we expect the additional workforce to help us handle the Covid pandemic effectively.”

 

...
Tags: ap to get 4, 500 house surgeons for covid duty, medical students to attend covid duties, final year medical students for covid duty, andhra pradesh medical students
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. (DC Image)

Time for Bandi to bite the bullet against old guard dissent

Women spend much time on purchases and they have time for shopping at nights only. — DC file photo

Night curfew dampens hopes of good business during Ramzan season

Gandhi Hospital, the nodal Covid-19 care centre in the state, is out of ICU beds, including those with ventilators and continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines. (DC file photo)

Gandhi Hospital runs out of ventilator beds

Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre 24 hours to present to it a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential medicines and manner and method of administering vaccine.(Photo: PTI)

It's a national health emergency, says Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir

Workers sort medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients, before dispatching them to hospitals, amid surge in coronavirus cases, at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI)

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kumbh Mela might be cut short; Remdesivir's output to be raised

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI)

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham