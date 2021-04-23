Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2021 AP mobilising oxygen ...
AP mobilising oxygen, drugs, beds for Covid patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Currently, the state requires 360 metric tonnes of oxygen and there is no short supply in government hospitals
Speaking to media after the GoM meeting, Srinivas asked people not to panic as the strategy drawn for meeting the shortage is being placed before Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his final approval. (Photo: Facebook @Alla Nani)
VIJAYAWADA: AP government has activated its official machinery to counter shortage of beds, drugs and oxygen following the swift spread of Coronavirus in its second avatar. The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for the purpose met under chairmanship of health minister Alla Kali krishna Srinivas alias Nani to take stock of the situation and initiate immediate measures for arranging drugs, oxygen and beds, so that precious lives could be saved.

Speaking to media after the GoM meeting, Srinivas asked people not to panic as the strategy drawn for meeting the shortage is being placed before Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his final approval.

 

The minister maintained that following emergency measures taken by the state government, there is no shortage of oxygen or medicines in hospitals across the state. Oxygen supply is in line with the requirement at the state level. Currently, the state requires 360 metric tonnes of oxygen and there is no short supply in government hospitals. He disclosed that the centre is providing assistance in urgently setting up a new oxygen plant in the state.

Nani conceded that the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly across the state as well as the country. He said the Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the situation and issuing instructions to resolve the matter immediately. He, however, urged people to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, sanitising their hands and maintaining physical distance.

 

The minister said the government is trying to hasten the entire vaccination process. So far, over 49 lakh people have been already been given the vaccine throughout Andhra Pradesh. He warned that strict action will be taken against private hospitals if they charge more than prescribed prices for treating Covid-19 patients. He asked private hospital managements to act humanely and not take advantage of the pandemic.

