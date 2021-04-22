Nation Current Affairs 22 Apr 2021 Andhra Pradesh nears ...
Andhra Pradesh nears 10,000-mark in Covid cases, 38 deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 22, 2021, 8:00 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2021, 11:46 am IST
For the first time, all 13 districts recorded over 100 infections on the daily count Wednesday
 AP registered a record number of deaths at 38 on Wednesday, with Krishna registering the highest of 10. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has neared the daily 10,000 mark on Wednesday by registering 9,716 fresh Coronavirus infections as also 38 deaths.

The state health authorities reported that 9,716 persons out of the 39,619 samples tested were found infected with the virus. Out of a total number of 1,57,93,298 samples tested so far in the state, 9,86,703 persons were found infected. Of them, 9,18,985 have recovered while 60,208 are under treatment.

 

For the first time, all 13 districts recorded over 100 infections on the daily count Wednesday.

Srikakulam registered the highest 1,444 followed by Guntur with 1,236 cases, Chittoor with 1,180 cases, Kurnool 958 cases, Nellore 934 hits, Anantapur 849 infections, East Godavari 830, Visakhapatnam 810 cases, Vizianagaram 565 infections, Krishna and Prakasam 294 each, Kadapa 216 and West Godavari 106 cases.

Chittoor district continues to top the districts’ tally with cumulative active cases at 9,481.

The other districts reported active cases like 7,420 in Srikakulam, 6,354 in Guntur, 6,246 in East Godavari, 5,025 in Visakhapatnam, 5,024 in Kurnool, 4,909 in Nellore, 4,783 in Krishna, 3,708 in Prakasam, 2,948 in Anantapur, 2,105 in Vizianagaram, 1,444 in Kadapa and 761 in West Godavari.

 

AP registered a record number of deaths at 38 on Wednesday, with Krishna registering the highest of 10. There were seven deaths in Nellore, four each in East Godavari and Srikakulam, three each in Chittoor and Prakasam, two each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam and one in Anantapur.

The health authorities said they discharged 3,359 Coronavirus-infected patients after recovery from hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

