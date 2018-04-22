search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suryakumar Yadav got to his fifty off just 29 balls. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan lead visitors to 167-7
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu begins consultations on impeachment notice against CJI

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 9:46 pm IST
Leaders of the opposition parties on Friday met Naidu and handed over the notice of impeachment against the CJI.
The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday set in motion the process of consultation on the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and held discussions with constitutional and legal experts.

The vice president cut short his visit to Hyderabad and reached New Delhi to hold deliberations over the notice given by the seven opposition parties.

 

According to officials, Naidu on Sunday spoke to former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, ex-law secretary P K Malhotra and former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh on the issue.

He also held deliberations with senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the officials said, adding that he is also likely to meet former Supreme Court judge Sudarshan Reddy.

Leaders of the opposition parties had on Friday met Naidu and handed over the notice of impeachment against the chief justice of India (CJI) bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members, who recently retired.

Also Read: Opposition moves to impeach Chief Justice, Congress confident of numbers

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him.

The parties had briefed the media after handing over the notice to the Upper House chairman.    

While reviewing the notice, the Rajya Sabha officials had mentioned that making public the contents of a notice before it is admitted by the chair is in violation of parliamentary rules.

According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman.

The move to propose impeachment notice against the CJI has led to a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that the CJI should considering recusing himself from judicial and administrative duties until his name is cleared.

The BJP has said the Congress was trying to demean, degrade and denigrate the judiciary by moving the notice.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, impeachment motion, cji, dipak misra, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, await EC approval

The party members, however, do not wish to jump the gun and aim for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Facebook)

May move SC if impeachment motion against CJI rejected: Cong leaders

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress had initiated an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Photo: Representational/File)

India, China to work together on counter-terrorism, climate change: Sushma

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a press conference after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham