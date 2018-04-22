search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana government tells film body to end ongoing tussle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Instead they were requested to bring the issues to the notice of the state government first by lodging a complaint.
Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav
 Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has ordered the Telugu film industry to put an immediate end to the ongoing tussle in public and sit across the table to resolve the issues amicably. The government has specifically asked the industry members not to approach the media first with their grievances. Instead they were requested to bring the issues to the notice of the state government first by lodging a complaint. 

The government announced that a complaint cell would be set up in the TS Film Development Corporation to enable people from the film industry to complain on any issue.

 

Cinematography Minister Mr Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday held a meeting in the Secretariat with the representatives of Telugu film industry to discuss the ongoing controversies surrounding Tollywood.

In the meeting it was decided to constitute a high-level committee with representatives from the film industry and the government to suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents that are being witnessed in industry currently. The committee would be asked to submit its report within 15 days.

Mr Yadav urged people in the film industry, especially women, to register complaints with police or She Teams in case of any harassment and the government would take stringent action against the offenders. The minister also asked producers to scrap the ‘coordinator system’ that existed now between producers and artistes/workers and make direct payments.

Tags: telangana government, telugu film industry, talasani srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




