search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

22-year-old porn addict rapes his 46-year-old mother in Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 22, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
The accused was arrested and booked for rape under Section 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
The accused came came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said. (Representational image)
 The accused came came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said. (Representational image)

Patan: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped his 46-year-old mother in Jal Chowk area of Gujarat’s Patan town. The accused was later arrested.

The accused committed the offence on Thursday night when his mother was sleeping in the house. He came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said.

 

Quoting the complaint filed by the woman, the police said he also gagged his mother before raping her at about 1 am on Thursday.

Though the woman called for help, her cries went unheard as the frequent quarrels between mother and son was known to their neighbours, police added.

According to the police, the accused was addicted to watching pornographic material on his mobile phone till late in the night. Several times, he even watched obscene videos in presence of his mother and 20-year-old sister.

In her complaint, the woman also said that on earlier occasions too, her son had asked for sexual favours from her, a report in The Times of India said.

The woman also said that she went into deep shock following the incident and was mentally disturbed. However, she later told her husband about what had happened. Her husband called his elder son in Ahmedabad and upon his advise filed a complaint with the police.

“The accused has been arrested. We have also sent the accused and the woman for medical examination,” Police sub-inspector SM Rabari of Patan B division police station said.

The police official added that the accused was booked for rape under Section 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags: rape, crime, crime against women, son rapes mother
Location: India, Gujarat, Patan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Karan, Sara dance at Sandeep Khosla’s niece Saudamini’s reception, go viral

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar at the wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Video: Hasan Ali antics at Wagah border ceremony leaves India's BSF displeased

The BSF is set to lodge a protest after ‘interference’ from a Pakistani civilian. (Photo: PCB/Twitter)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli left stunned as Trent Boult takes an absolute screamer

Trent Boult took an absolute screamer, near the boundary rope to send Virat Kohli packing off Harshal Patel’s bowling. (Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

Twitter in meltdown as AB de Villiers goes bonkers in RCB’s win over DD; video

AB de Villiers hit ten fours and five sixes in his 39-ball 90-run unbeaten knock as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils to register their second win in IPL 2018. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

The Google Home is presently available for Rs 9,999, while the Mini is available for Rs 4,499.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In big country like India, 1 or 2 rapes shouldn't be hyped: Union Minister

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's statement comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have taken the country by a storm. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

President promulgates fugitive economic offenders ordinance

President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance that will allow the government to confiscate properties and assets of loan defaulters who flee the country. (Photo: File)

President signs ordinance on death penalty for rape of children below 12

The rape cases in Kathua, Unnao and Surat sparked nationwide outrage following which pressure mounted on the Centre to amend laws. (Photo: PTI)

Facing impeachment, CJI Dipak Misra to carry out his duties as usual

Congress and six other parties had submitted an impeachment notice to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday against CJI Dipak Misra. (Photo: File/PTI)

AICTE plans to reduce engineering seats by 1.3 lakhs, move likely from July

As per media reports, at least 83 educational institutions in the country, having around 24,000 seats have applied for permanent closure. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham