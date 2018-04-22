22-year-old porn addict rapes his 46-year-old mother in Gujarat

The accused came came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said. (Representational image)

Patan: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped his 46-year-old mother in Jal Chowk area of Gujarat’s Patan town. The accused was later arrested.

The accused committed the offence on Thursday night when his mother was sleeping in the house. He came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said.

Quoting the complaint filed by the woman, the police said he also gagged his mother before raping her at about 1 am on Thursday.

Though the woman called for help, her cries went unheard as the frequent quarrels between mother and son was known to their neighbours, police added.

According to the police, the accused was addicted to watching pornographic material on his mobile phone till late in the night. Several times, he even watched obscene videos in presence of his mother and 20-year-old sister.

In her complaint, the woman also said that on earlier occasions too, her son had asked for sexual favours from her, a report in The Times of India said.

The woman also said that she went into deep shock following the incident and was mentally disturbed. However, she later told her husband about what had happened. Her husband called his elder son in Ahmedabad and upon his advise filed a complaint with the police.

“The accused has been arrested. We have also sent the accused and the woman for medical examination,” Police sub-inspector SM Rabari of Patan B division police station said.

The police official added that the accused was booked for rape under Section 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.