search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: BCCI / AP) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Visitors lose openers Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis
 
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi tells BJP motormouths to keep quiet, let media do its job

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 22, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Last year, the prime minister had lectured his partymen on how and when to keep quiet.
Modi's advice comes in the wake of increased outrages over the infamous Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have taken the country by a storm. (Photo: ANI/File)
 Modi's advice comes in the wake of increased outrages over the infamous Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have taken the country by a storm. (Photo: ANI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again cautioned the BJP motormouths to keep quiet and not get carried away while making statements on "relevant issues", an NDTV report said. 

He said that it should be left to the party spokesperson to comment on issues.

 

PM Modi was addressing BJP MPs and MLAs across India via video conferencing through the 'Narendra Modi App' on Saturday.

"Sometimes we complain that media is creating controversy but often we give them the opportunity. Let only those who are responsible and party spokesperson comment on the relevant issue," Modi told his partymen.

"Media is doing their job and ours is to do our work," he said.

Modi's advice comes in the wake of increased outrages over the infamous Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have taken the country by a storm.

Last year, the prime minister had lectured his partymen on how and when to keep quiet.

“Every time I switch on television, I see a BJP leader making one or the other statement. You need lessons on keeping quiet,” a party functionary had quoted the PM as saying.

Tags: narendra modi, narendra modi app, bjp, kathua rape case, unnao rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to stop AB de Villiers juggernaut? Here's Ben Stokes' advice for IPL bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers was the man of the moment in the team’s six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils (DD), as Virat Kohli’s men climbed to fifth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

New 6-inch Xiaomi Redmi smartphone spotted on TENAA: Report

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

iPhone SE 2 with A10 Fusion and no 3.5mm headphone jack

A leaked render of the rumoured iPhone SE 2 from a casemaker, which hints a glass body similar to iPhone 8 but in a iPhone SE form factor. (Photo: Weibo)
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Visitors lose openers Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis

Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni fangirl's epic message for Chennai Super Kings skipper goes viral

During the match, another Dhoni fan broke all limits to meet his idol. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Karan, Sara dance at Sandeep Khosla’s niece Saudamini’s reception, go viral

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar at the wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India flight faces turbulence; 3 injured as window panel falls off mid-air

A purported 50-second long video clip of happenings inside that flight showed an air hostess trying to fix the window panel that came off and pacifying an elderly woman passenger seated on that particular window seat. (Photo: File)

Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary

Sitaram Yehcury had taken over as general secretary of the CPI(M) from Prakash Karat in the 21st party congress, which was held in Visakhapatnam, in 2015. (Photo: File)

Don’t seek legal opinion from AG, bypassing us: Law Ministry to other ministries

The Law Ministry's letter comes months after the then AG Mukul Rohatgi had urged the government to junk a rule which bars him from giving legal advice to various ministries. (Photo: File/ANI)

22-year-old porn addict rapes his 46-year-old mother in Gujarat

The accused came came inside his mother’s room on pretext of drinking water and forced himself upon her, the police said. (Representational image)

In big country like India, 1 or 2 rapes shouldn't be hyped: Union Minister

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's statement comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have taken the country by a storm. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham