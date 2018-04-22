search on deccanchronicle.com
Complaint against Nandamuri Balakrishna for jibe at PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Need to maintain decorum while articulating grievances in a public forum: N. Ramchander Rao
Security beefed up outside actor turned politician N. Balakrishna’s house in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.
Hyderabad: BJP MLC and BJP president Hyderabad unit N. Ramchander Rao has lodged a complaint against actor turned Hindupur MLA  Nandamuri Balakrishna for his derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ‘deeksha’ programme in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged at the Osmania University police station. At Jubilee Hills, party activists lodged a complaint against the actor for his comments against the PM.

 

Rao sought action against Balakrishna for the latter’s use of alleged abusive language against the Prime Minister of India and indecent lewd gestures, attempts to incite violence and hurt the sentiments of the Nation.

ACP Kacheguda J. Narsaiah said that they received a complaint and it has been forwarded for legal opinion. “As per the directions from the experts and after verifying the contents of the complaint, we will proceed.” he said.

In his complaint, Rao stated that while expression of grievance in a public forum is the right of any individual, there is a certain decorum which needs to be maintained in articulation, especially when the grievance involves Constitutional functionaries and people with eminence. “Contemptuous and abusive language in any form constitutes a crime and such language, specially directed against the PM is indeed a greater crime. The words used by Balakrishna against the PM are not acceptable,” he said in the complaint. 

He demanded a case to be registered under Sections 153A and 506 of the IPC and demanded the actor be  arrested immediately.

Security beefed up at actor’s home 
Scores of BJP activists thronged to actor Balakrishna’s residence at Jubilee Hills on Saturday protesting his derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dharm Deekhsha programme in Vijayawada on Friday. Cops who had anticipated trouble, had beefed up the security at the residence from Saturday morning, due to which they foiled an attempt to lay sieze to the house by the BJP activists. 

The situation turned tense with BJP cadres raising slogans against the actor. 
The angry activists even obstructed the actor who was leaving his residence in his car, but cops came to his rescue and cleared the route.

Meanwhile, traffic on roads connecting Jubilee Hills came to a standstill for an hour and cops had to divert the traffic till normalcy was restored. ACP Banjara Hills K. Srinivas Rao said that around 40 workers were taken into preventive custody while protesting at the actor’s house and raising slogans. “The situation is now normal, but additional security continues to be in place as a preventive measure.” said the ACP.

