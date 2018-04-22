search on deccanchronicle.com
Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
The minister alleged that democracy in the NE has 'weakened' due to 'conversion of people there into Christianity'.
Ballia: Claiming that Christian missionaries are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country, BJP MP Bharat Singh has accused the Congress party of working on their directives.

“Christian missionaries control the Congress. Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Congress president Rahul Gandhi works on the directions of these missionaries. These missionaries are a threat for the unity of the country,” Singh said while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

 

Singh also alleged that the democracy in the north eastern states of the country has “weakened” due to “conversion of people there into Christianity.”

“The North-East is under the influence of Christian missionaries. Democracy has weakened due to conversion of people into Christianity there. The conspiracies hatched by these missionaries are threat for the country,” he added.

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon and key architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Singh further said after the Supreme Court’s decision on Justice BH Loya case, Rahul Gandhi should regret his stand.

“Congress does not believe in democracy. After Loya case ruling by the SC, the Congress, which tried to put BJP president Amit Shah in the dock stands exposed,” he added.

