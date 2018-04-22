search on deccanchronicle.com
Centre’s stand on female genital mutilation shocks Dawoodi Bohra community

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 22, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 1:36 am IST
 Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: The Central government has told the Supreme Court that the practice of female genital mutilation is a crime under existing laws. This has come as a surprise to the Dawoodi Bohra community which has been practicing this ritual since ages. 

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal has told the Supreme Court that it is a crime which is punishable with imprisonment of seven years under the existing law.

 

The plea against FGM was made by Adv. Sunita Tihar who has said that it must be declared illegal and inhuman. 

Presently, only the Dawoodi Bohra community members are practicing this ritual. In U.S., and U,K too, it has been declared illegal.

