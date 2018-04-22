search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Hardik Pandya removes Ben Stokes for 40
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2018, 9:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 9:58 pm IST
Replying to the reactions, Mishra put out a justification stating how people defamed Hindus and Hindu gods.
Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)
 Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

Mumbai: A Twitter post by a man, who claims to have links to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has triggered a huge debate on the social networking site after he stated that he cancelled an Ola cab because the driver happened to be a Muslim.  

"Cancelled Ola cab booking because driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi people," his post read.

 

The man, Abhishek Mishra has claimed to be an active member of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. His Facebook profile states that he is from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and works as an IT professional in Lucknow.

Reactions started pouring in on his controversial post, with some asking Ola to ban him from using the service. Others asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against him.

Replying to the reactions, Mishra put out a justification stating how people defamed Hindus and Hindu gods.

"People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose ? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply," his message read.

He also put out a Facebook post of a Uber customer who raised concerns over carrying Hindutwa symbols like 'Rudra Hanuman' on the cars.

Tags: vhp, hindus, muslims, facebook, twitter
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu begins consultations on impeachment notice against CJI

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, await EC approval

The party members, however, do not wish to jump the gun and aim for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Facebook)

May move SC if impeachment motion against CJI rejected: Cong leaders

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress had initiated an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Photo: Representational/File)

India, China to work together on counter-terrorism, climate change: Sushma

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a press conference after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham