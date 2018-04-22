Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

Mumbai: A Twitter post by a man, who claims to have links to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has triggered a huge debate on the social networking site after he stated that he cancelled an Ola cab because the driver happened to be a Muslim.

"Cancelled Ola cab booking because driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi people," his post read.

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

The man, Abhishek Mishra has claimed to be an active member of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. His Facebook profile states that he is from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and works as an IT professional in Lucknow.

Reactions started pouring in on his controversial post, with some asking Ola to ban him from using the service. Others asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against him.

Replying to the reactions, Mishra put out a justification stating how people defamed Hindus and Hindu gods.

"People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose ? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply," his message read.

He also put out a Facebook post of a Uber customer who raised concerns over carrying Hindutwa symbols like 'Rudra Hanuman' on the cars.