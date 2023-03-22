  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2023 TTD approves highest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD approves highest-ever budget of Rs 4411.68 Cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2023, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 7:53 pm IST
The board estimated to generate Rs 990 crore from interest on investments, whereas in the last financial year, the TTD earned a whooping of Rs 813 crore. (DC Image)
 The board estimated to generate Rs 990 crore from interest on investments, whereas in the last financial year, the TTD earned a whooping of Rs 813 crore. (DC Image)

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, which manages the affairs of the world-renowned Hindu temple of Lord Venkateswara, has approved its annual budget for the financial year of 2023-2024 with an estimated outlay of Rs 4,411.68 crore. This is the highest budget estimate approved by any trust board since the inception of the temple body in 1933.

Extending Telugu Ugadi greetings to devotees from Tirumala, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy along with TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy released the annual budget at Rs 4411.68 crores. The Chairman said that the outcome of proceedings during the board meeting held on February 15 were not disclosed due to the MLC elections code.

He said that the revenue of Hundi has increased in an incredible manner post Covid-19. “During last year, the Hundi collections stood at Rs 1613 crore (2022-23) as against Rs 1200 crore before Covid. Similarly, the virtual sevas during the Covid period and interests on bank deposits post covid have impacted the revenue”, he noted.

The trust board hopes to earn a major chunk of its income from Srivari Hundi at Tirumala temple – estimated as Rs 1,591 crore, while the major outgo is towards human resource payments which were pegged at Rs 1532.20 crore. The board estimated to generate Rs 990 crore from interest on investments, whereas in the last financial year, the TTD earned a whooping of Rs 813 crore.

The other estimates (sources of funds) include Rs 500 crore from prasadam receipts, Rs 330 crore from Darshanam receipts, Rs 140 crore from arjitha seva receipts, Rs 126.5 crore from Kalyanakatta, Rs 129 crore from accommodation and Kalyana mandapam receipts, Rs 101.38 crore from loans and advances to employees, EMD, Security and Deposits etc, Rs 65 crore from trust receipts, Rs 48 crore from electrical and water charges, Rs 30.25 crore from publication receipts and Rs 68.70 crore from other receipts.

On the other hand, the trust board also presented the annual expenditures for the fiscal 2023-2024. The estimated major expenditure would be Rs 1,532.20 crore for paying wages and salaries to the employees, Rs 690.50 crore for material purchases, Rs 600 crore for corpus and other investments, Rs 300 crore for engineering works and Rs 25 crore for Srinivasa Setu works and Rs 151.62 crore for loans and advances to employees.

Similarly, Rs 86 crore was earmarked for SVIMS engineering capital works and revenue grant, Rs 120 crore for engineering maintenance works, Rs 60 crore for facility management services, Rs 93 crore for HDPP and allied project payments. Other expenditures include Rs 115.5 crore for grants to other institutions, Rs 75 crore for pension and EHS fund contributions and Rs 55 crores for electric charges.  

There is a mention about other expenditures including contributions to state government – Rs 50 crore including Rs 40 crore towards common good fund and Rs 5 crore each towards endowment administration fund and archaka welfare fund. For other payments, maintenance, capital works and tender publications and advertisements, the estimates were put at Rs 134.58 crore. The closing cash and bank balances were put at Rs 324.28 crore.

The budget 2023-24 marked some significance to the Vigilance and Security departments, as the board allocated Rs 178.33 crore to this department. The board allocated Rs 157.88 crores for TTD educational institutions and grants to other universities and Rs. 194.10 crore for TTD hospitals and dispensaries, grants to SVIMS, BIRRD hospital and SV Pranadana trust.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanam, y.v. subba reddy, covid-19, srivari hundi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)

Election Commission restarts review of recognised party status, hears NCP, CPI

Tirupati laddu. (File Image)

TTD plans to construct 30 more laddu counters in Tirupati to speed up distribution

Teenmaar Mallanna. (Photo: Twitter)

Teenmaar Mallanna held for assaulting cops in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi reviews Covid situation, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

SC to form special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC mulls panel to assess proportionality of death penalty by hanging

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, which was hearing a PIL seeking removal of the present mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging from the statute, made clear that it cannot direct the legislature to adopt a particular mode of sentencing condemned convicts. (File Photo: PTI)

SC to hear if pleas challenging electoral bond can be referred to constitution bench

The top court's observations assume significance in the wake of the claim of an NGO, a PIL petitioner on the issue, that so far Rs 12,000 crore has been paid to political parties through electoral bond. (File Photo: ANI)

Restore Red Notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice list in November 2022. (File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->