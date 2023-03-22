  
Nation, Current Affairs

Road to hill top Penukonda Fort completed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Penukonda Fort entrance. (Twitter Image: @deepakulli)
 Penukonda Fort entrance. (Twitter Image: @deepakulli)

ANANTAPUR: The road to Penukonda Fort, the summer capital of Vijayanagar Empire atop one of the biggest hills in Rayalaseema, has finally been completed after having been sanctioned a decade ago.

Decks have thus been cleared for construction of the Golden Temple for Lord Narasimha Swamy atop the hill by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Bengaluru. There is already a five-centuries-old temple for Lord Narasimha at the place. But it is in a dilapidated condition.

The temple had been constructed by the Vijayanagar Empire on the hill top of Vijayanagar Empire, which the then-emperors used as the summer capital. The emperors, the best known of whom was Krishna Devaraya, otherwise ruled their empire from Hampi.

Apart from the Golden Temple, ISKCON will also build a 65 feet statue of Lord Narasimha Swamy atop the hill, which will be developed as a tourist spot.

ISKCON authorities said now that the road to hill top has been completed, they will commence all development works, starting with development of facilities at the base of the hill.

State government has already handed over 4.88 acres of land to ISKCON Charities, Bengaluru, for development of Golden Temple on the hill top. The government has allotted another 19.75 acres of land at the bottom of the hill to develop facilities at the base that are of international standards.

Sources from ISKCON said the project had earlier been estimated to cost ₹300 crore. But the cost may go up following addition of tourism and spiritual spots.

Ghanagiri Trust chairman J. Prathap Reddy hoped the project will start being implemented soon.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


