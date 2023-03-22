  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2023 PM Modi holds high-l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Covid situation

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 5:28 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

...
Tags: narendra modi, chhattisgarh, gujarat, delhi


Latest From Nation

Tirupati laddu. (File Image)

TTD plans to construct 30 more laddu counters in Tirupati to speed up distribution

The board estimated to generate Rs 990 crore from interest on investments, whereas in the last financial year, the TTD earned a whooping of Rs 813 crore. (DC Image)

TTD approves highest-ever budget of Rs 4411.68 Cr

Teenmaar Mallanna. (Photo: Twitter)

Teenmaar Mallanna held for assaulting cops in Hyderabad

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi must be allowed to speak first, then talks can follow: Congress



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to form special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC mulls panel to assess proportionality of death penalty by hanging

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, which was hearing a PIL seeking removal of the present mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging from the statute, made clear that it cannot direct the legislature to adopt a particular mode of sentencing condemned convicts. (File Photo: PTI)

SC to hear if pleas challenging electoral bond can be referred to constitution bench

The top court's observations assume significance in the wake of the claim of an NGO, a PIL petitioner on the issue, that so far Rs 12,000 crore has been paid to political parties through electoral bond. (File Photo: ANI)

Restore Red Notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice list in November 2022. (File Photo: DC)

Kavitha flashes bag full of mobile phones, 2 IMEI numbers don't match with ED report

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->