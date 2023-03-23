It’s ‘acche din’ ahead for Bandi

Hyderabad: Nothing comes easy. The pursuit of political power requires a tonne of hard work. This in short was the prediction for the BJP in Telangana, and its chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam programme held at the party headquarters in the city on Wednesday.

Forecasts for hard work aside, there were some lighter moments, thanks to Mangalampalli Srinivasa Sarma who read the Panchangam at the BJP office who predicted that Sanjay’s zodiac sign, ‘Kanya Rasi’ (Virgo) is set to see a lot more expenditure than income.

“Our Sanjay belongs to this sign. He has only two parts income and 11 parts expenditure,” Sarma said, eliciting laughter all around. “He is constantly seized with concern for the welfare and well-being of all. So, this is understandable,” Sarma explained, amidst some more laughter.

While Sarma refrained from making any specific predictions for Sanjay or the BJP in this year of the Assembly elections in Telangana, he did predict that for those falling under the Kanya sign, goals will be achieved provided they work hard with dedication, pretty much setting the stage for a grinding few months ahead for the state BJP chief.

Sanjay, greeting people on the occasion, wished that the Telugu New Year bring them peace and prosperity and success, and promised that the BJP will stand by them and after it comes to power, will run a government that works for the people and not just for a handful of leaders as is being done by the BRS.