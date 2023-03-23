  
Nation, Current Affairs

It’s ‘acche din’ ahead for Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Mar 23, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 12:00 am IST
BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Sobhakrit Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam event held at Sri Maha Sakthi Devasthanam in Chaitanyapuri Colony, Karimnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: Y. Radhakrishna)
 BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Sobhakrit Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam event held at Sri Maha Sakthi Devasthanam in Chaitanyapuri Colony, Karimnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: Y. Radhakrishna)

Hyderabad: Nothing comes easy. The pursuit of political power requires a tonne of hard work. This in short was the prediction for the BJP in Telangana, and its chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam programme held at the party headquarters in the city on Wednesday.

Forecasts for hard work aside, there were some lighter moments, thanks to Mangalampalli Srinivasa Sarma who read the Panchangam at the BJP office who predicted that Sanjay’s zodiac sign, ‘Kanya Rasi’ (Virgo) is set to see a lot more expenditure than income.

 “Our Sanjay belongs to this sign. He has only two parts income and 11 parts expenditure,” Sarma said, eliciting laughter all around. “He is constantly seized with concern for the welfare and well-being of all. So, this is understandable,” Sarma explained, amidst some more laughter.

While Sarma refrained from making any specific predictions for Sanjay or the BJP in this year of the Assembly elections in Telangana, he did predict that for those falling under the Kanya sign, goals will be achieved provided they work hard with dedication, pretty much setting the stage for a grinding few months ahead for the state BJP chief.

Sanjay, greeting people on the occasion, wished that the Telugu New Year bring them peace and prosperity and success, and promised that the BJP will stand by them and after it comes to power, will run a government that works for the people and not just for a handful of leaders as is being done by the BRS.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, mangalampalli srinivasa sarma, 2023 telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


