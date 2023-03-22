  
Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission restarts review of recognised party status, hears NCP, CPI

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 8:06 pm IST
Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)
 Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: After the Covid-19 pandemic stopped it, the Election Commission has restarted the process of reviewing the recognised status of political parties based on their performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and has given individual hearings to NCP and CPI, two of the eight recognised national parties.

The commission has also heard six recognised state parties based on paras 6A, B and C of the Election Symbol (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The paragraphs deal with criteria for parties to get national or state party status.

After the 2019 parliamentary polls, the EC had issued notices to TMC, CPI and NCP, asking why their status should not be downgraded based on the outcome of the general election. However, the process could not move forward due to the pandemic.

In November last year, the poll panel revived the process. On Tuesday, it heard the response of the Nationalist Congress Party and the CPI. EC sources said TMC was also called.

"It is a routine exercise. We gave a written representation to EC explaining that we are the oldest political party and have been taking part in parliamentary democracy, formed government on its own in Kerala and have been part of many coalition governments," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

An NCP representative had submitted details to EC officials. A senior party leader described the notice as a "routine matter".

"It is an ongoing process which is carried out after every election. Things might have changed for some parties after the recent assembly polls in three states. After Karnataka polls, things could change for other parties," explained a party functionary.

Earlier, the Election Commission heard six state parties to seek their views on the notices. These are Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Mizoram Peoples Conference, Rashtriya Lok Dal, People's Democratic Alliance, Pattali Makkal Katchi and Revolutionary Socialist Party.

A recognised national party can contest on all Lok Sabha and assembly seats on its symbol. It also gets to field more star campaigners for electioneering.

BJP, BSP, CPI, CPI-M, Congress, TMC, NCP and National People's Party are the eight recognised national parties. There are over 50 recognised state parties.


Tags: covid-19 pandemic, election commission of india, bharat rashtra samithi


