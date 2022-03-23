LPG close to Rs.1000 mark, fuels costlier

In Vijayawada, a litre of petrol used to cost Rs 109.96. After an upward revision of its price, it costs Rs 110.84 with a price difference of 88 paise. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Vijayawada: AP, with the rest of the nation, experienced a hike in the prices of fuel and domestic gas from Tuesday morning. The price per litre of petrol has been hiked by 88 paise and diesel by 83 paise. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas refill is up by Rs 50 while the price of a 19-kg gas refill for commercial purpose was reduced by Rs 8.

In Vijayawada, a litre of petrol used to cost Rs 109.96. After an upward revision of its price, it costs Rs 110.84 with a price difference of 88 paise. A litre of diesel used to cost Rs 96.89; and after the upward revision, it costs Rs 96.06 with a difference of 83 paise.

Similarly, the 14.2kg domestic gas refill used to cost Rs 930 and after the upward revision, it costs Rs 980. However, the price of a 19kg gas refill (commercial) used to be Rs 2,088.50; and after the downward revision, it costs Rs 2,080.50 with a margin of Rs 8.

However, the price of both petrol and diesel varies ranging from a minimum of five paise to 10 paise and above from one fuel station to another even in the same city. This is so as the dealers include transportation charge on the final price of the fuel.

The Centre reduced the price of both petrol and diesel by Rs 12 per litre in November, 2021. Since then, there was no revision of prices.

However, AP imposes VAT of 31 per cent on petrol and 22.25 per cent on diesel. It also imposes an additional VAT of Rs 4 and a road cess of Rs 1.25 on petrol and diesel per litre. This results in fuels becoming more costly in the state.

The upward revision in the prices of fuel and domestic gas will cause additional burden on the people, specially motorists, while the prices of essential commodities also will go up as the traders impose transportation charge on the original price.

Petroleum product dealers also face additional financial burden as the procurement cost of fuels goes up.