Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2022 HC rejects Housing B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC rejects Housing Board's proposal to sell open land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 6:59 am IST
The court asked how the original layout would be changed without permission from the authorities
Telangana High Court (DC)
 Telangana High Court (DC)

Hyderabad: The High Court rejected a proposal of the Telangana Housing Board to auction open land measuring 2 acres 39 guntas situated between Roads No. 2 and 3, Phase I and II, in KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, for commercial purposes.

The court asked how the original layout would be changed without permission from the authorities. “In the name of revised layouts, the authorities have no right to de-notify the areas which were earlier earmarked for particular purposes in the layout,” the High Court said.

 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was dealing with an appeal filed by Telangana Housing Board, which challenged the single judge order, declining the proposal to auction open land for commercial purposes.

The proposal was made in 2009 by the then AP State Housing Board. But, the residents approached the High Court challenging the proposal. Then, the single bench set aside the proposal, and now the Telangana Housing Board preferred an appeal before the division bench.

The land covered under the KPHB Colony Phase I and II is 222 acres. In the layout, 904 plots for MIG, 1,056 plots for LIG and 1,320 plots for EWS were allotted. As per the plan sanctioned by the erstwhile HUDA, the land demarcated was 26 acres and 62 guntas. for open spaces, and about 11 acres for commercial spaces.

 

Tags: telangana high court, telangana housing board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


