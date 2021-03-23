Rythu Vedikalu yet to be functional; little of activity, shortage of funds

The village secretaries are neither visiting the Rythu Vedikalu not conducting any activity there. (DC File)

ADILABAD: The Rythu Vedikalu constructed in gram panchayats to empower farmers are not functioning properly and there is hardly any activity related to agriculture or farmers therein in the old Adilabad district.

Construction for these had been initiated in 101 clusters and some of them are yet to be completed. Each Rythu Vedika costs Rs22 lakh, and the aim broadly was to boost agriculture activity, make farmers self-reliant and turn agriculture as a profit-making vocation.

“There is no activity for the Rythu coordination committees constituted by the state government,” elected public representatives say, adding the Rythu Vedikalu have become mere showpieces.

The works on these are inconclusive, as in the case of bathrooms and other sanitary fittings. There existed a shortage of funds to give the finishing touches to Rythu Vedikalu, they say.

In some places, miscreants are stealing furniture from Rythu Vedikalu, or breaking open the doors or locks, since many of these are located far from the villages. There are also instances of the structures themselves being damaged. Problem is that there is no security cover for Rythu Vedikalu.

Elected representatives including TRS leaders say officials are not conducting meetings related to development works or agriculture or for solving the drinking the water problem in the Vedikas.

Officials are allegedly taking decisions on their own without consulting the people’s representatives and farmers.

The village secretaries are neither visiting the Rythu Vedikalu not conducting any activity there.

Mallepula Narsaiah, ZPTC of Bhajarhathnoor said, thieves had stolen some furniture from the Rythu Vedika at Pipri gram panchayat.

The district administration says it is making efforts for early completion of the construction works for the Rythu Vedikalu.